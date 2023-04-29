Elvis Ali Hazarika completes 12-hour swim in Brahmaputra; enters State Records

Guwahati, Apr 29: Known for his extraordinary feats like crossing the English Channel, Catalina Channel and the North Channel, ace swimmer from Assam Elvis Ali Hazarika added a new record to his credit as he swam for 12-hours in the Brahmaputra River on April 28.

Hazarika completed the 12-hour non-stop swim from 5AM-5PM in the river Brahmaputra with his channel swim partner Rimo Shah. Their efforts were acknowledged by the Assam Book Of Records and their names were added to the category of State records.

Sharing the news on social media, an ecstatic Hazarika wrote, “I thought it would be impossible but I’ve done it. Me and my Channel Swim partner Rimo Saha swam non-stop swimming from 5AM-5PM in the river Brahmaputra and this was observed and acknowledged by the Assam Book Of Records.”

He also added that he has been training regularly in the Brahmaputra since past few months and this has been his longest swim till date.

Hazarika started swimming at the age of one and a half and swam across Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati at the age of four. He became the first person from Northeast India to swim across the North Channel, a strait between north-eastern Northern Ireland and south-western Scotland.



He participated in the Asia Pacific Championship at the age of nine and represented India in the SAF Games. In June 2018, Hazarika crossed 29 km of the English Channel in an attempt to swim across it. He is the only Assamese person to swim this distance on the channel so far.