Elvis Ali Hazarika becomes 1st Assamese to finish solo swim from the Elephanta Island Jetty to Gateway of India

Guwahati, Dec 14: Popular swimmer from Assam, Elvis Ali Hazarika, has once again brought honour to the state by becoming the first Assamese to finish a solo swim from the Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Hazarika unfurled the ‘Assamese Gamusa’ after completing his leg.

Furthermore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended their heartfelt wishes for his successful endeavour.