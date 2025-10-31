Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold 5th state convention in Rangiya from Nov 7 – 9

Guwahati, Oct 31: The 5th state-level convention of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, a leading voluntary organization dedicated to promoting scientific temper in Assam, will be held at the Haradutta-Birdutta Bhavan in Rangiya town on November 7, 8, and 9.

During this three-day conference, discussions will cover a wide range of topics including the promotion of scientific temperament in society, environmental protection, public health awareness, encouragement of posthumous eye and organ donation movements, and the growing concern of drug addiction among youth. The forum will also outline its future action plans on these issues. Selected representatives from district branches of the forum across Assam will participate and engage in detailed discussions.

As a pre-convention event, at 6.30 am on November 2, a mass walkathon titled ‘March Towards Life’ will be organized with the core message ‘Gift life through organ donation, take a stand against drugs.’

The walkathon will start from the Rangiya Higher Secondary School playground and will be inaugurated by renowned singer Manas Robin.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) and the Guwahati Medical College. Various educational, social, and cultural organizations of Rangiya have extended full support to the campaign against drugs and in favour of organ donation and already several awareness meetings have been held on drug abuse. The march will begin with the offering of floral tributes at the portrait of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

On November 7, a science quiz, science exhibition, and an evening skywatching programme at 6 pm at Raij Mel Krishak Shahid Bhavan, Rangiya will be held.

On November 8, the flag hoisting and inaugural session will be held at 10 am, with eminent scientist Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami as the chief guest. Distinguished guests will include Dr Jayanti Chutia, renowned scientist, Dr Jaydeep Baruah, Director, ASTEC, and Dr Harsha Bhattacharya, Director, Sankardeva Nethralaya.

Three distinguished individuals who dedicated their life to science promotion will be felicitated during the inaugural session. At 4 pm, Ripunjoy Bordoloi’s ‘Magic of Science’ show will be held, followed by a cultural function.

On November 9, a representative meeting will be held during the day, followed by an interactive session between students and scientists at 3 pm, chaired by Dr Arup Mishra, chairman of the Pollution Control Board, Assam. Prominent scientists including Dr Anupam Saikia, Dr Paban Kumar Sahariya, Dr Kali Prasad Sharma, Dr Anup Das, Dr Amrit Goswami, and Dr Anup Talukdar will participate.

On all three days of the convention, the science exhibition will remain open to the public from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

By Staff Reporter