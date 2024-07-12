Eleven youths escape from rehab centre in Tinsukia

Margherita, Jul 12: A sensational incident occurred in Assam’s Tinsukia district, where as many as 11 youth escaped from a rehabilitation centre.

The incident occurred in Tinsukia’s Eight Mile area, despite all the staff being on duty.



It may be mentioned that, out of the 11 youths, two of them are HIV-positive.

The youths were from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, no written complaint has been lodged by the owner of the de-addiction centre, “Sober Life Foundation,” in connection with the incident.

