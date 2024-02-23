Elevated corridor in Kaziranga among five vital projects approved by NBWL

Guwahati, Feb 23: In a significant development for Assam's infrastructure, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given its nod to five crucial projects, including an elevated corridor near Kaziranga National Park. The list of approved projects also features the Guwahati Ring Road project, including the Narengi - Kurua Bridge, Deepar Beel Railway Elevated Corridor (13.31 Ha), Deepar Beel Elevated Railway Corridor (0.3 Ha), and the Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala project road extending up to the Bhutan border.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, stating, "I extend my deep personal gratitude to Sri @byadavbjp, Hon Minister for Forest and Environment, for this huge development." He emphasised the significance of the day for Assam, as the NBWL, the apex wildlife-related body in India, approved these vital projects for the state.

Today marks a significant day for Assam as the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, has approved five very very important projects for Assam:



1. Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park

2. Guwahati Ring Road project… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 22, 2024



