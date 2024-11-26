Elephants on the edge: Why are Assam’s wild jumbos dying?

Guwahati, Nov 26: The alarming rise in wild elephant deaths across Assam has sparked serious concern among citizens and activists alike. A few days ago, the decomposed carcass of a female elephant was discovered in the Rani area of Kamrup district. Forest officials found the remains deep within the jungle, with preliminary reports suggesting the death occurred about a week before its discovery.

In another grim incident on October 26, a wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a paddy field in the Goroimari area of Biswanath district. Locals alerted the forest department upon spotting the carcass. Authorities promptly transported the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Such tragedies are frequently linked to elephants venturing into villages in search of food, often resulting in fatal encounters.

These two cases are part of a troubling trend. Over the past five years, 376 wild elephants have reportedly died in Assam, including 63 fatalities in 2023 alone. Electrocution stands out as a leading cause of death, highlighting the perils these gentle giants face when their natural habitats intersect with human settlements.

This crisis raises pressing questions - why are these deaths escalating? What are forest officials doing to address the issue? Without decisive action, the future holds the grim prospect of more such tragedies, further endangering Assam’s wild elephant population.





Why are jumbos dying?

“There could be several reasons behind the deaths of elephants. It might stem from a lack of natural habitat, human encroachment on forest land, or retaliation by villagers whose paddy fields are destroyed by these animals,” explained Bibhab Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation.

Highlighting the complex dynamics at play, Talukdar believes that neither humans nor elephants are to blame for the rising number of jumbo deaths.

“Actually, no one is entirely at fault here—neither the animals nor the humans. The gentle giants venture out in search of food, inadvertently damaging crops. This, understandably, agitates villagers, who sometimes resort to harming the elephants to protect their livelihoods,” he opines.

Addressing the government’s role in the crisis, Talukdar criticised the lack of proactive measures. “Unlike the concerted efforts made to protect the one-horned rhinoceros, no significant steps have been taken to safeguard wild elephants. I haven’t seen any serious discussion on this issue in the state assembly,” he remarked.

Echoing these concerns, elephant expert Kaushik Barua pointed to electrocution as a major cause of elephant deaths. “Electrocution could result from various factors. It’s essential to examine whether the transmission lines are sagging or situated on elephant corridors. If they’re sagging, they should be tightened; if positioned too low, they must be properly insulated. These measures could save many elephants from tragic deaths,” advised Barua, founder of the Assam Elephant Foundation.

A fragile co-existence

In recent years, Assam has witnessed a significant surge in human-elephant conflicts, leading to the tragic loss of both human and elephant lives. As habitats shrink and urbanisation accelerates, these encounters have become more frequent, often ending in violence. According to recent data, 383 humans have died in elephant attacks in the past five years. In the past few months there have numerous incidents of human-elephant conflict across the state.

On November 6, a 63-year-old farmer, Warlington W. Sangma, tragically lost his life after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Boko. The incident occurred in Tangabari, within the Jongakhuli Reserve Forest, where Sangma was guarding his paddy field. According to reports, the wild tuskers trampled and dragged him around the field, resulting in his death on the spot.

Data from a national daily reveals a grim pattern - between 2019 and 2023, 391 human fatalities were reported due to such conflicts, with 2023 recording the highest toll at 90 deaths.

“There are multiple aspects to address if we are to control the human-elephant conflict,” said Bibhab Talukdar. “First, there is a need for widespread awareness among people. Second, the government must ensure proper compensation for farmers whose paddy fields are destroyed—this would discourage them from taking matters into their own hands. Finally, there should be legal mechanisms in place, with strict action against anyone attempting to harm elephants,” he emphasised.





Bridging the gap

The escalating cases of human-elephant conflict in Assam have become a pressing concern, underscoring the need for practical solutions to address and mitigate this issue.

In this regard, Hati Bandhu, a conservation organisation founded in 2017, has made remarkable strides in fostering coexistence. Recognising the recurring nature of such conflicts, the organisation introduced an innovative solution in 2018 - cultivating Napier grass and other fruits favoured by elephants in plains adjacent to human settlements.

The concept was simple yet effective—providing a food source for elephants in designated areas to deter them from raiding farmland. “The Hati Bandhu team has done an excellent job. By creating a dedicated feeding space for elephants, they’ve allowed us to cultivate our fields without fear of destruction. This has been a life-changing solution for farmers like me,” shared Raju Bora, a local farmer from Hatikhuli Ronghang, a village on the border of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts.





The call for measures to nurture coexistence continues to grow louder across the state. “We need solutions that enable humans and elephants to live peacefully without harming each other,” asserted Talukdar. To address the issue, Talukdar proposed a two-pronged strategy -

• Long-term solutions: Restoring habitats and creating more elephant corridors to accommodate the movement of these large animals.

• Short-term measures: Providing adequate compensation to farmers whose crops are destroyed, ensuring they are less inclined to retaliate against elephants.

Barua echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of compensation. “We cannot always blame the government or administration; they too face limitations. I advocate for the concept of elephant-friendly villages, where residents receive additional benefits,” he said.

Barua further suggested demarcating spaces for elephant activity while implementing compensatory schemes. “This way, people will feel reassured. Even if their crops are damaged, they will receive compensation, creating a balance between conservation and livelihoods,” he concluded.





Source: Kaushik Barua, Via: 'X'.

Photo credit: @saikia_anu23072







