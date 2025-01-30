Elephant tusks, tiger bones seized in Nagaon, three arrested

Nagaon, Jan 30: In a joint operation, a team of Kaziranga forest officials and Nagaon police seized a consignment of illegal wildlife products, including elephant tusks, tiger bones, and teeth, from three individuals at Ghurghuri in Nagaon on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Amar Hanse, Mahindra Borgang, and Prabin Changmai, were intercepted while attempting to sell the smuggled items.

A forest official stated, “Following secret intelligence, we intercepted two individuals on motorcycles and seized the animal parts from their possession.” The accused had reportedly transported the wildlife products from Karbi Anglong with the intent to sell them to potential buyers in Nagaon.

Two of the arrested individuals are residents of Karbi Anglong, while the third hails from Nagaon. Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger wildlife smuggling network and are investigating the origins of the seized items.

“After receiving information about the smuggling of illegal wildlife items, we immediately formed a team and arrested the culprits while they attempted to sell the items. We found tiger bones, a tiger canine, and elephant tusks. Further investigation is underway to determine how these items were procured and from where,” a forest official added.

The crackdown highlights the persistent threat of wildlife trafficking in Assam, particularly in regions bordering Kaziranga National Park, a known hotspot for poaching activities. Officials have assured stringent action against those involved in the illegal trade of endangered species.