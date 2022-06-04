84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Elephant tramples man to death in Assam

By PTI
Nagaon, Jun 4: A 22-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Bijay Konwar, a resident of Amsoi under Raha police station of the district, had gone to the nearby forest to graze his cattle when he was attacked by the wild elephant.

The local people informed the police who rushed to the spot and recovered Konwar's body.

The body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area, an official said.

PTI


