Elephant safari, river rafting at Manas National Park closed from May 20

Bajali, May 20: The river rafting and elephant safari at Manas National Park will remain temporarily closed from May 20, a forest ranger of the national park informed on Sunday.

The forest ranger said, “The elephant safari and river rafting will remain temporarily closed starting May 20, however, the jeep safari will continue till June 5.”

The ranger informed that the national park witnessed a decrease in tourist arrivals after the peak tourism season.

Earlier, the National Park Authority declared that tourism activities at Manas National Park will be temporarily closed, effective from June 5 until further notice.

The decision encompassed a suspension of various popular attractions within the park, including elephant safaris, river rafting, and jeep safaris. These measures were slated to commence earlier, with elephant safaris and river rafting coming to a halt from May 20.



