Elephant Safari resumes at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for tourists

Morigaon, Nov 15: A month after the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, a globally famous habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros, was reopened for tourists by the State's Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, the elephant safari facility was finally opened on Thursday for both domestic and foreign tourists.

This year, 20 jeep safaris and 13 elephant safaris have been arranged for domestic and foreign tourists. Notably, Pobitora is home to 107 rhinos, over 500 wild buffaloes, and thousands of deer, along with around 385 species of migratory birds.

Compared to previous years, Pobitora has been reopened earlier for tourists. However, due to heavy rainfall over the past two months, the paths inside the sanctuary were waterlogged and consequently elephant safaris remained inoperative till now.

Meanwhile, officials of the forest department are expecting more tourist footfall in the coming days, even as migratory birds are flocking to the sanctuary and drawing the attention of Nature lovers.