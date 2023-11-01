Elephant safari opens up for tourists at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Nov 1: In an interesting development for nature enthusiasts, Kaziranga National Park authorities officially opened elephant safari in the Kohora and Bagori range in the national park for tourists.

The much awaited safari was inaugurated by park director Sonali Ghosh after the traditional elephant puja in the presence of domestic and foreign tourists at 6.00 AM on November 1.

Following the inauguration, tourists from outside Canada as well as other parts of the country were thrilled to experience the first day of elephant safari and shared their experiences with the media.

It may be mentioned that more than 16 thousand tourists have visited Kaziranga in the last two weeks which opened on October 15, reports said.

Furthermore, in a move to enhance the safari experience, the director of the park said that a private elephant safari has been introduced in the Bagori forest area alongside the regular departmental elephants.