Elephant population in Assam soars to 5,828: Report

Guwahati, Jan 3: The Elephant Population Estimation-2024 report released on Wednesday has recorded 5,828 elephants in Assam, an increase from 5,719 in 2017.

The estimation exercise also highlighted the significance of elephant reserves (ERS), with 82 percent (4,777 elephants) of the total population residing within the five ERS, underlining their critical role in conservation. The Chirang-Ripu Elephant Reserve recorded the highest density of 79 elephants per 100 sq km.

The seventh state-wide synchronised exercise covered all 43 forest divisions of the State using a structured eight-day protocol from February 20 to 27. A total of 1,536 survey blocks were sampled, with the involvement of over 5,743 personnel, highlighting the extensive scale of the initiative.

On the reproductive health count, the adult female-to-calf ratio was recorded at 0.49 (49 calves per 100 adult females), indicating robust reproduction and successful recruitment in the population.

As for population trends, Assam's elephant population has remained stable over decades, never dropping below 5,200, despite challenges like habitat fragmentation and human-elephant conflict, the report said.

The census also revealed that 68 percent of the elephant population resides in protected areas (national parks and sanc- tuaries), underscoring their importance for elephant conservation. While managed forests accounted for 30.4 per cent, 1.6 per cent of elephants were found in revenue areas.

The tusker-to-makhna ratio improved to 1:1.97 from 1:2.63 in 2017, reflecting effective anti-poaching measures.

The assessment made a number of recommendations, including strengthening the anti-poaching efforts and habitat restoration in low-density regions.

"Notify all identified elephant corridors to secure long-term movement pathways. Implement advanced monitoring techniques, such as radio telemetry, for movement studies and adaptive management," the report said.

"The findings of the EPE 2024 will guide the preparation of a State-level action plan to enhance elephant conservation in Assam," it added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the elephant census report at a function at Assam State Zoo in the presence of ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary and Ashok Singhal and various other dignitaries.

By-

Staff Reporter