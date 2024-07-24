Elephant kills 1, injures 2 in Goalpara

Guwahati, July 24: A man tragically lost his life and two women were severely injured when attacked by an elephant in Lakhipur region of Goalpara district on Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Gajendra Barman and the other two women identified as Tulsi Barman and Sonmani Barman hailed from the same village.

Reportedly, the elephant strayed into the village at night and created havoc while killing one and injuring two others at the scene. The elephant caused substantial damage to properties in the village.

Later, the injured were taken to a nearby medical centre for treatment.