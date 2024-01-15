Elephant dies of electrocution in Assam’s Golaghat

Guwahati, Jan 15: Amid the ‘Uruka’ celebrations on the eve of Magh Bihu, an elephant was electrocuted to death in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Letekujan in the Greater Morangi area, where the elephant came into contact with a live electric wire near National Highway 39 and died on the spot.

It is learned that for the past six months, a herd of elephants on prowl has been roaming across various localities in the Morangi area.

Meanwhile, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the elephant.