Assam

Elephant calf's carcass recovered from drain in Udalguri

By The Assam Tribune
Elephant calf's carcass recovered from drain in Udalguri
Representational Image

Guwahati, Jun 13: In a tragic incident an elephant calf was found dead on Tuesday morning in Udalguri district under the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The incident took place in Orangajuli tea estate which is located in Khoirabari block.

The carcass of the baby elephant was recovered from a drain and the cause of its death is not known yet.

It may be mentioned that this is the third tusker that died in the district in a matter of just 10 days.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


