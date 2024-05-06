Elephant calf separated from herd creates ruckus in Biswanath

Biswanath, May 6: A tensed situation prevailed in Assam’s Biswanath district after an elephant calf separated from a herd of elephants created ruckus in Rangsali village, in Behali.

As per sources, a herd of 20–25 elephants came out of Kaziranga sixth addition on Sunday in Rangsali village, but unfortunately an elephant calf got left behind.



During the early hours of Monday morning, locals saw the calf roaming freely in the village and informed the forest department.



The forest department, with the help of locals, tried to send the calf back to Kaziranga sixth addition but could not succeed.



Although efforts have been made to chase away the calf, it has been creating ruckus in the area, following which police also reached the scene to take control of the situation.

