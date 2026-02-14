Electrocution kills over 200 elephants in 25 years, illegal fence top threat in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 14: Illegal electric fences have emerged as the single biggest killer of wild elephants in Assam in recent years, with some 55 elephants dying of electrocution between 2019-20 and 2023-24 alone.

The electrocution-caused elephant fatalities – occurring mostly in illegally-fenced tea gardens and cropland besides contact with low-lying high-voltage lines – in the last two-and-a-half decades stand at over 200.

According to conservationists, the trend refuses to subside because of the inertia of the authorities concerned, especially the Forest Department, district administration and the police, in initiating criminal proceedings against the perpetrators.

The situation is particularly disturbing in Tamulpur district along the Indo-Bhutan border – a well-known elephant landscape where herds of 50–60 elephants routinely move through traditional corridors – raiding crops and coming into close contact with human settlements.

“Between 2023–2025, there has been a sharp escalation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) in Tamulpur and nearby Udalguri district, and also North Bank areas, with multiple deaths of elephants due to electrocution from illegal high-voltage fences and contact with unsafe power lines, as well as injuries and deaths from trenches and other man made barriers,” Pankaj Lochan Deka, trustee, Elephant Monitors Assam told The Assam Tribune.

Calling for urgent criminal action against the widespread practice of illegal high-tension electric fencing, trenches in the district and elsewhere, Elephant Monitors Assam, which has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Tamulpur District Commissioner, pointed out that despite repeated incidents of elephant deaths due to electrocution, very few offenders have been convicted in Assam for such killings.

The poor conviction rate, in turn, is largely attributable to poor investigation and follow-up, resulting in weak court cases. However, there are instances in which cases are not even registered.

“Our analysis shows that failure to apply appropriate sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022 and Electricity Act, 2003; non-collection of technical evidence (meter data, load details, fencing layout, postmortem and FSL reports; negligence and lack of legal knowledge among investigating officers, etc., remain major impediments to conviction,” Deka said.

When asked, Tamulpur District Commissioner Simi Karan said that the administration was treating the situation seriously and initiating strong remedial measures.

“We have held review meetings with the Forest Department, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and police so that coordinated and concerted action can follow. We are planning joint drives with these authorities. We will definitely initiate legal action over electrocution cases,” she said.

Karan added that the administration was also engaging various segments of the people in awareness and sensitisation activities for easing the human-elephant conflict.

“We are working with communities, NGOs and other stakeholders. We are trying to experiment with bio interventions such as lemon fencing that can safely ward off elephants,” she said.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Elephant Monitors Assam questioned the role of the authorities in coming down hard on illegally-connected high-voltage fencings on elephant path and territory.

“Studies and media reports specific to Assam confirm that most fences are illegally connected to 220V/11 kV lines, using high-voltage alternating current drawn directly from APDCL connections – which is criminal – instead of legal, non-lethal solar DC fencing,” Deka said.