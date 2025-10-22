Electrical short circuit triggers Diphu Market blaze, 3 shops destroyed

Diphu, Oct 22: An incident of fire occurred on Tuesday morning, resulting in the complete destruction of three commercial establishments at the Diphu market, with two additional shops sustaining partial damage.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, erupted at around 5:30 am today. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the blaze originated from a hardware store and rapidly spread to adjacent businesses, including two bakeries and a variety store.

Local residents reported that they promptly informed the Diphu fire station via telephone and messengers; however, the first response units arrived later than expected. Preliminary assessments suggested that the total damage may exceed several crores of rupees, particularly due to the complete destruction of the hardware store’s warehouse containing a substantial inventory.

Notably, the fire was not ignited by the firecrackers that had been set off in the vicinity the previous night, but rather stemmed from a compromised electrical connection within the hardware store, thus highlighting potential safety concerns in commercial electrical installations.

