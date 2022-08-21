Electric appliances seized by Dhubri Electrical Sub-division for unauthorised connections

Dhubri, August 21: The Dhubri Electrical Sub-division officials launched a drive against the households that has unauthorised power connectivity and seized electronic appliances from the neighbouring areas of Dhubri town till Sunday.

The team of Dhubri Electrical Sub-division office conducted raid operation in the areas of Adabari, Rowa, Bajjani, Chagolchora and other nearby villages of Dhubri town and identified many households for having unauthorised access to electricity connection.

Electricity theft was attempted by installing hooks in the live wire, said officials of the Sub-division.

Rakesh Saha Dhubri Electrical Sub-division officer informed that following the drive the team has seized 10 ceiling fans, 4 rice-cookers, 1 refrigerator, 2 water pump machines, 1 inverter and 300-metre service cable. He also informed that the drive will continue in near future and legal action will be been taken against such households who will tried their hands on violating electricity norms.