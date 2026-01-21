Electoral roll row: AIUDF alleges voter roll manipulation, threatens legal action

Guwahati, Jan 21: With the publication of the final electoral rolls drawing closer, the Opposition has stepped up its attack on the ruling BJP-led government, alleging manipulation of voter lists during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) process ahead of the Assembly polls.

The latest party to level such allegations is the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which accused the ruling BJP of turning the SR exercise into what it described as a “spectacle of harassment” rather than a transparent administrative process.

Addressing a press conference at the AIUDF headquarters in Hatigaon on Wednesday, party MLAs Aminul Islam (Dhing), Aminul Islam (Mankachar) and Rafiqul Islam (Jania) alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to manipulate the state’s electoral rolls to benefit the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic norms, Dhing MLA Aminul Islam said, “The BJP is playing a dangerous game to manipulate votes illegally. Whatever is happening in Assam in the name of Special Revision is a serious setback for democracy. Democracy itself is facing a major blow under this BJP government.”

He further alleged that families affected by eviction drives were being specifically targeted. “There is a deliberate attempt to strike off the names of people who have already suffered eviction,” he said.

He claimed that notices had been issued to around 26.84 lakh people so far, with about 51,000 objections already rejected, and warned that the party would explore all legal options. “AIUDF will take legal action against this. If needed, we will even consider boycotting the polls,” he said.

Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam alleged that people were being summoned and harassed under the pretext of hearings.

“More than a hundred individuals have been declared ‘dead’ in official records despite being alive and working. Similar incidents have come to light in as many as 61 constituencies. This is not a coincidence; it is a planned exercise to cut votes,” he claimed, adding that such practices undermine the foundations of democracy.

Jania MLA Rafiqul Islam alleged that the objective of the exercise was the mass deletion of voters. “There is a clear plan to remove the names of millions of people from the voter list. The Election Commission must not act like a puppet in the hands of the BJP,” he said.

He further alleged that fear and intimidation were being used to file objections.

“Through threats and pressure, Form 7 applications have been filled and submitted. In Barhampur alone, one individual has filed objections against 88 voters. This is a dangerous trend,” Rafiqul Islam said, urging vigilance to ensure that voters from other states are not illegally included while genuine voters are removed.

The AIUDF leaders reiterated that the revision exercise is being selectively targeted at anti-BJP voters and called for immediate intervention to ensure transparency and fairness in the voter list revision process.