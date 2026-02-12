Election dates likely by early March; decision on single or two-phase polls awaited

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Even though dates for the Assembly elections in the State are yet to be announced, the administration has already started gearing up for the polls. The election dates are likely to be announced either by the end of this month or latest by the first week of March.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that the State Assembly elections are usually held in one or two phases. But if the elections are held in one phase, the Central Government would have to deploy additional forces for peaceful conduct of the polls. With several states going to polls together, it is doubtful if the Centre can provide adequate forces to hold the election in one phase. If the election is held in two phases, the administration can manage with less force as the forces can be redeployed after the first phase. However, it is up to the Election Commission to decide whether to conduct the election in one or two phases.

Sources said that a team of officers of the Election Commission recently visited Assam and held official level meetings to assess the situation on the ground. The full commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner is scheduled to visit Assam on March 18. The commission will hold talks with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police as well as with the political parties to finalize the election schedule.

On its part, the State administration has chalked out the force requirements in case of one- or two-phase polls, while other preparations are going on for smooth conduct of the elections.