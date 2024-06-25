Elderly women charred to death in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai

Aizawl, June 25: A tragic incident unfolded in Mizoram as two elderly women were charred to death after a fire broke out at a residence in Lawngtlai Vengpui on Sunday night.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the residence of one Thangnawna. His 72-year-old wife, Sungtiali, and his sister, Darhliangi (70), were inside the house when the fire broke out. Unfortunately, they were unable to escape and were burned to death in the blaze.

It has been confirmed that the cause of the fire was a burning candle, sources said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lalpekliana Chinzah, MLA of Lawngtlai East, extended his condolences to Thangnawna on Monday and said that he would take necessary measures to help rebuild his home.

The Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council, Chinzah, also handed out Rs. 5,000 to the survivor of the house.