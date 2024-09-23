Elderly woman murdered in Gossaigaon over witchcraft suspicion

Kokrajhar, Sept. 23: An elderly woman was brutally murdered in Gossaigaon over suspicion of her practising witchcraft, on Monday.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Bagare Hembrom, suffered fatal injuries after being allegedly attacked with a machete by her nephew, Ganesh Hembrom.

Bagare, the wife of Matla Murmu and a resident of Ballimari village, was targeted following the deaths of two individuals from Ganesh's family on the same day.

The two deaths reportedly led to allegations that Bagare was involved in witchcraft, culminating in a violent attack incited by the locals.

While authorities have not yet officially confirmed Ganesh as the perpetrator, the Kokrajhar police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Tension is running high in the village with residents calling for justice and protection for vulnerable individuals.

This incident highlights a disturbing trend of witch hunting in the region.

Earlier this year, a similar case occurred when Maino Hadsa was murdered in Gossaigaon.

Maino, a resident of Mohkuma, was killed in her sleep, her throat slit by unidentified assailants, further underscoring the dangers faced by those accused of witchcraft.

The Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, aims to combat this menace by imposing severe penalties for witch hunting practices.

However, despite this legislation, incidents continue to plague the state, signaling an urgent need for increased awareness and education to dismantle these deeply rooted superstitions.