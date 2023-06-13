Elderly couple trampled to death by jumbo in Kamrup

Guwahati, June 13: An elderly couple was trampled to death by a jumbo in Nagaldonga area near Bamunigaon in Kamrup district on Monday.

As per reports, the deceased persons were identified as Thuleswar Rabha (56 years old) and his wife Nilima Rabha (52 years old).

Dimpy Bora, DFO, Kamrup West Division while speaking to media informed that the elderly coupled were killed by a wild elephant at Bagaikhas Reserved Forest under Bamunigaon Range in Kamrup district. The bodies were recovered by the police and forest officials and it was sent for post mortem at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The jumbos venture out in search of food and open space and this causes disruptions between man and elephant. This often leads to man-elephant conflict.

The incident took place in the morning when the couple went to the hills for cultivation, said reports.

Over the past few days several reports of man-elephant conflict has surfaced from various parts of the State. Recently, a child was trampled to death while two others were injured by wild elephants in Golaghat district of Assam.

In another incident an elephant calf was found dead today in Udalguri district. However, the reason behind the death is not known.