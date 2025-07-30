Eight years on, girls' hostel at PGTT College Dhubri remains incomplete

Dhubri, July 30: In a stark example of institutional apathy, a government-sanctioned project to build a 50-bedded girls’ hostel at the Post Graduate Teacher Training (PGTT) College in Jhagrarpar, Dhubri, has remained incomplete nearly eight years after its approval.

Sanctioned under the Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MSDP) during the 12th Five Year Plan, the project was envisioned to provide safe and affordable accommodation for female students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to official records, the government's Elementary Education Department had issued both a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and a No Dues Certificate (NDC), facilitating the construction on college premises.

The project received the green light from the District Level Committee (DLC) on August 1, 2016, with a sanctioned budget of Rs. 75 lakh.

Additionally, a formal approval letter, dated July 15, 2017, and signed by the Commissioner & Secretary of the Elementary Education Department, outlined plans for a modern hostel facility that was expected to boost access to higher education for girls in the region.

However, as of July 2025, the project has not moved beyond paperwork. The allocated land remains untouched—overgrown with weeds, with no foundation stone laid and no visible construction. For the hundreds of girls studying at PGTT College, the stalled project has resulted in serious challenges.

Many students, particularly those from remote villages, are now forced to rent accommodation in town at steep prices, placing immense financial pressure on their families.

“It’s disheartening to see how a project meant to uplift poor students has been ignored,” said a local community leader, requesting anonymity.

Instead of a secure and affordable living space, students are left to grapple with rising expenses and vulnerability.

In response, student unions, civil society groups, and local residents are demanding a high-level inquiry into the delay and mismanagement.

The abandoned project has sparked broader concerns about the consistent failures in implementing government-approved development initiatives, especially in backward districts like Dhubri.