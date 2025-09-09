Eight-year-old girl’s body found buried in pit at uncle’s house in Kaliabor

Raha, Sept 9: The body of a missing minor girl was recovered from a pit in the 2 No. Borghuli area under Kaliabor Revenue Circle, on Monday evening.

The girl, daughter of Hussain Ali, had gone missing earlier in the day. Despite frantic searches by her family and neighbours, she remained untraceable.

Hours later, her body was found buried in a pit at her uncle’s house, sending shockwaves across the locality.

Police teams from Uluwoni and Chulung, accompanied by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Kaliabor, rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

It was later sent to Nagaon Medical College for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Confirming the recovery, Magistrate Rajnishan Sarma said, “Today, at around 8 pm, the body of a minor was recovered from 2 No. Borghuli under Kaliabor Revenue Circle. When I arrived at the scene, the body had already been recovered from a neighbour’s house.”

Kaliabor SDPO Bitul Chutia said the incident marks the third such case in the area in recent weeks.

“On 16 August, a woman’s body was recovered from a tea garden. In another case, a woman and a minor boy were murdered and then burned. Now, an eight-year-old girl has been murdered and buried near a sewage tank. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The discovery has plunged the village into grief, with residents expressing outrage and demanding swift justice.