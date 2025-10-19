Eight-bigha Mayabini Park in Nalbari to preserve Zubeen Garg’s legacy

Nalbari, Oct 19: A month after the untimely passing of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the people of Nalbari came together to pay tribute to the artiste and announced plans for a memorial park in his honour, on Sunday.

During the tribute programme, Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah unveiled the plan for Mayabini Park, to be established on the site of a former PWD inspection bungalow.

“The eight-bigha area will be transformed into a beautiful park with trees and plants that Zubeen da loved,” he said.

The park will feature a towering statue of Garg, a museum showcasing his creative works, and a biographical video documentary directed by his close friend Ganesh Bankim Roy Medhi of Brindaban Theatre.

As a symbolic gesture, saplings of the Nahor tree, the singer’s favourite, were distributed among attendees by fellow artistes, reinforcing the initiative to keep Garg’s legacy alive through nature.

The tribute programme on Sunday at the Old Circuit House premises commenced at 10 am, with Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, Ganesh Roy Medhi (Bankim), Dr. Subhra Kinkor Goswami, and academician Birendra Kumar Chakraborty in attendance.

The memorial session was imbued with emotion, with spiritual songs performed in the artiste’s memory.

Minister Mallabaruah also released a commemorative book, Sowari (Remembering Zubeen Garg), in the presence of fellow musicians Diganta Bharati, Bhaswati Bharati, and fans.

Another tribute, the book Mayabini, compiled by Nalbari’s cultural and literary community, was unveiled alongside friends and collaborators including Diganta Sarma, Jayanta Kakati, singer Montumoni Saikia, and Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary.

Speaking at the event, artiste Jayanta Kakati expressed concern over the circumstances of Garg’s death.

“It’s been a month since we lost Zubeen Garg, yet the truth behind his death remains unclear,” he said, noting that an FIR had already been submitted to the SIT and a memorandum handed to the Chief Minister demanding a proper investigation.

Bharati praised the memorial initiative, while actor Manmath Baruah struck a deeply emotional note. “Words fail us today. Zubeen was physically weak and vulnerable to fire and water. Negligence by someone close is deeply condemnable. Justice will come,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with the song Mayabini, a poignant reminder of a singer whose music and spirit continue to live on in the hearts of millions.