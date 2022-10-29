Eight Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam

Nilambazar, Oct 29: Around 8 Bangladeshi nationals were deported back to Bangladesh from Silchar Central Jail and Guwahati Shelter Home on Saturday who had entered the Indian Territory illegally, serving jail terms.

As per reports, Karimganj Police and Border Security Force Jawans deported them back through Sutarkandi Land Port. Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the repatriates to the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) in Shewla, Sylhet.

The deported people were convicted by courts for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both.

It is to be noted that out of the 8 repatriates, one were reported female and two were mental imbalanced.

The repatriates were identified as Fahima Begam, Lal Miya, Lalu Miya, Mahir Uddin, Mohammed Abdul Mutin, Farid Alam Akash, Atabur Rahman and Mohammed Rahim Miya.

It may be mentioned that Fahima Begam and Mohammed Rahim Uddin was kept in Guwahati Shelter home as mental imbalanced persons