Eight Bangladesh nationals, two Indian tout arrested in South Salmara

Dhubri, July 25: Raising fresh concerns over unchecked cross-border infiltration, security forces in South Salmara Mankachar district apprehended eight Bangladesh nationals along with two Indian touts in the early hours of Friday.

The arrests, made around 5:30 AM in the Fekamari Tinali area, are being viewed as part of a larger infiltration and trafficking network posing a persistent threat to Assam’s border integrity.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding cross-border movement, the joint operation was launched under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Pratap Das and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border).

Personnel from the Kharuabandha Outpost and the 183 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the coordinated action.

Intelligence had warned that a group of Bangladesh nationals was attempting to re-enter the country through a sensitive stretch along the Border Outposts of Sanjay Sadhu and Deepchar — a known infiltration corridor.

The arrested Bangladesh nationals — all from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh — were identified as, Tarek Ali (26), MD Rabel (25), MD Riyaj (22), Abdul Hamid (22), MD Nadim Islam (36), Dulal Hoque (30), MD Morsalim (22), and MD Sariful Islam.

They had entered Indian territory through multiple illegal routes spanning West Bengal, Tripura, and even through reportedly misused visa channels. The diversity of their entry points indicates a well-organised and multi-pronged infiltration strategy.

Alongside them, two Indian nationals believed to be involved in cross-border trafficking were also detained. Identified as Khairul Islam (25) and Nurul Islam (25), both residents of Mankachar under Kalapani Outpost jurisdiction, the duo was allegedly transporting the infiltrators using a black Mahindra Bolero Neo (AS-01 FU 1779), suspected to be part of a broader trafficking network operating across the Assam-Bangladesh border.

All eight Bangladesh nationals are being held at Sishumara BOP for biometric data collection and interrogation.

Authorities have confirmed that they will be formally pushed back to Bangladesh following verification procedures. Legal proceedings against the Indian touts are underway, and further investigations are focused on unearthing wider links to organised infiltration syndicates. Coordination with intelligence agencies and cyber cells is ongoing to track digital footprints and communication trails.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities in Assam’s international borders, especially in districts like South Salmara Mankachar, which remain high-risk zones for illegal infiltration.















