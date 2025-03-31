Eid turns political in Hailakandi as protests erupt over proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Hailakandi, Mar 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr in Hailakandi witnessed protests against the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Monday, as several Islamic scholars and community leaders demanded its withdrawal ahead of its scheduled reintroduction in Parliament on April 4 during the ongoing Budget session.

Demonstrating their dissent, hundreds of people across the district—including in Algapur, Hailakandi, Sahabad Bazaar, Natun Bazaar, and Pahargaon—wore black badges during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and staged protests.

Protesters argued that Waqf properties are religious endowments donated by the Muslim community and do not belong to the government, which should not assume control over them.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we staged a protest against the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill and urge both the central and state governments to ensure that Waqf properties remain protected,” said Islamic scholar Mehboob Barbhuiya.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, hundreds gathered to voice their opposition to the bill.

Sarimul Haque Laskar, chief advisor of Uttar Purba Bharat Sunnath Wal Jamaat Maulana, declared that the proposed legislation is “unconstitutional”.

“The law the current government is trying to bring is illegal because Waqf property belongs to the Muslim community. No one has the right to take it. If necessary, we will take our protest to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing concerns over the reintroduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on March 28, assured that the amendment aligns with constitutional provisions and that there is no reason for fear.

“The opposition is misleading Muslims. No rights of Muslims will be curbed. They are just telling lies after lies,” he said, during an event in New Delhi.

However, the Congress party remains staunchly opposed to the bill, with MP Mohammad Jawed accusing the BJP-led government of fuelling civil unrest through such legislation.

The Bill's introduction on April 4 is likely to spark heated debates in Parliament, with Congress and other Opposition parties vowing strong resistance.