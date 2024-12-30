Efforts to unite Orang & Kaziranga habitats see success; noise hampers genetic exchange

Guwahati, Dec 30: Efforts to establish a connectivity corridor between Orang and Kaziranga national parks are showing results with increase in sighting of the 'Big 5' eastern swamp deer, elephant and Asiatic wild buffalo in the Laokhowa- Burhachapori habitats, but a small hurdle posed by noisy traffic and lighting on the Kaliabhomora bridge has been impeding free movement of wild animals. Forest department officials say that around 15 tigers have been sighted in Lakhowa-Burhachapori sanctuaries, of which 11-12 could be residential and the rest moving to and from Orang. Seven rhinos are also establishing territory in the sanctuaries.

"Migration from Orang is there. But the noise and lights on Kaliabhomora bridge is preventing the animals in Kaziranga from moving towards these habitats. Recommendations have been given to reduce the noise and light using sound barriers and other such technology, particularly in the dark hours to enable further animal movement," a forest official said.

"Only when this is resolved, the genetic exchange will be proper, and intermingling of Orang and Kaziranga rhinos and tigers will give a healthy stock and stable residential population of the species," he added.

According to Aaranyak CEO Dr Bibhab Talukdar, the flood plain alluvial grassland habitats of Laokhowa and Burhachapori have the potential to further strengthen conservation of the State animal of Assam - the one horned rhino, national animal tiger, national aquatic animal the Gangetic dolphin and many other species that share the alluvial flood plains ecosystem.

"While the two bridges over the Brahmaputra river have improved road connectivity between southern Assam and northern Assam and vice versa, the noise of vehicles and lighting on the bridge at night have been creating some disturbances for wild animals to move below the bridge between Kaziranga and Burhachapori-Laokhowa," said Talukdar, who is also a senior advisor of the International Rhino Foundation.

"Noise reducing steps have to be initiated along with proper lighting that does not create any hindrance to wild animals to carry forward their natural movement or natural dispersal process. This war- rants attention of the highest authority in Assam to initiate corrective measures," he said.

Taking lessons from the Kaliabhomora hurdle, conservationists also warned that if proper care is not taken while constructing the proposed elevated corridors through Kaziranga, it could ruin the future of natural animal movement between Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong and have a catastrophic affect on the pristine habitat.

Wild buffalo population estimation in Laokhowa-Burachapori is yet to be under- taken, while swamp deer population is said to be around 30. Amidst increasing presence of wildlife in the sanctuaries, forest staff are being trained and technology deployed for better monitoring.

Officials also said over 20,000-30,000 birds could be there at Rowmari Beel of Laokhowa at present and an estimation is being planned in the second week of January.

"It could turn out to be one of the richest wetlands in terms of individual bird count and number of spe- cies. In fact, plans are afoot to propose this site as the second Ramsar site in Assam. Once the estimation is complete and the past data compiled, a formal proposal will be prepared," the official added.

After a massive eviction drive carried out in 2023 and notification of the first Addition area, the erstwhile 44.06 sq km Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary is now a 239.06 sq km protected area. This has secured the Brahmaputra riverine corridor connecting Orang and Kaziranga, making the entire landscape between the two national parks contiguous. Ever since the eviction and consolidation. measures, wild animals have been reclaiming habitats which used to belong to them historically.





By-

Rituraj Borthakur