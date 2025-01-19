Education Minister rolls out school monitoring portal, career tools for students

Guwahati, Jan 19: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Saturday launched a web portal to monitor civil works in government and provincialised schools and released two volumes of Career Guidance Table Books to help students make informed career choices.

The newly introduced Civil Works Monitoring System will track the progress of key infrastructure projects such as additional classrooms, ramps, handrails, science labs, computer rooms, and sanitation facilities. Accessible via the Samagra Shiksha Assam portal, the system features multi-level logins for state, district, and block-level functionaries.

Junior engineers will upload real-time updates with geo-tagged photos directly from work sites, ensuring transparency and accountability in school infrastructure development. Dr. Pegu also unveiled two volumes of Career Guidance Table Books, developed in collaboration with UNICEF, for students in arts, media, and vocational streams.

The guides, distributed to thousands of schools, provide detailed information on over 200 career options, covering diverse fields such as banking, defence, fine arts, law, and vocational courses. More than 4,300 nodal teachers have already been trained to provide career guidance and mentoring to students, while career podcasts hosted by industry experts continue to inspire young learners across the State. The event, held at the State Mission office of Samagra Shiksha Assam, witnessed the presence of mission director Dr. Om Prakash, executive director Sanjoy Dutta, and officer on special duty Khanindra Das, among others.

By-

Staff Reporter