Education Minister launches AI-powered ‘Nipun Mitra’ app, calls it 'milestone' for state

Barpeta, Feb 12: At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, Assam has taken a significant step in educational innovation with the launch of "Nipun Mitra", an AI-driven app designed to assist educators and researchers.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu unveiled the app on Wednesday during the inauguration of a national seminar at Dispur College, Guwahati.

Touted as a one-stop solution for education professionals, Nipun Mitra provides comprehensive information on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, National Curriculum Framework (NCF), Nipun Bharat Mission, and Nipun Axom Mission.

"The app enables teachers to create FLN-specific lesson plans, improving learning outcomes for primary school students. Its multilingual support—available in Assamese and over 100 global languages—enhances accessibility and usability," said Dr. Pegu during the event.

Developed by Barpeta-based educator Prasanjit Sarma, Nipun Mitra has been hailed as a transformative tool bridging policy and practice. Lauding Sarma’s pioneering contribution, Dr. Pegu called the app a "milestone in Assam’s journey toward educational excellence".

To recognise his efforts in integrating AI into education, Sarma was also felicitated at the event. He has been widely acknowledged for his dedication to enhancing teaching methodologies across the state.

In addition to launching Nipun Mitra, the Education Minister also unveiled "Anveshan", an e-magazine by the All Assam BRP Forum.

"I am pleased to launch this forum’s e-magazine, along with an app developed by Prasanjit Sarma for FLN. I appreciate the All Assam Block Content Persons Forum for organising this seminar," Dr. Pegu said.





গুৱাহাটীৰ দিশপুৰ মহাবিদ্যালয়ত সদৌ অসম খণ্ড সমল ব্যক্তি ফ'ৰামে আয়োজন কৰা "বিশ্বগুৰু হিচাপে ভাৰতক প্ৰতিষ্ঠা কৰাত এফ এল এনৰ ভূমিকা– বিশ্বব্যাপী জ্ঞান মহাশক্তি" (The Role of FLN in Establishing India as the Vishwaguru – The Global Knowledge Superpower) শীৰ্ষক ৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় পৰ্যায়ৰ… pic.twitter.com/zMED65o0LE — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 11, 2025



