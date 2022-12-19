ED summons youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta in Saradha case

Guwahati, Dec 19: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summon to former Congress leader Angkita Dutta for interrogation at ED office in Kolkata today.

As per sources, Dutta had been asked to appear for questioning in Saradha case on Monday at the office of the ED. In August this year, she was also questioned by the CBI in the same case.

Thousands of common investors have been duped by the Saradha Group by means of the fraudulent schemes floated by it. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.