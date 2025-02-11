Ecosystem key to private investment in maritime sector: Sonowal

Guwahati, Feb 11: A proper ecosystem is required to attract private investment in the maritime sector and that is why, the Government of India is putting stress on the development of infrastructure and trained manpower in this sector, said Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sonowal said that the Government of India has laid stress on the development of the maritime sector as it provides cheaper transport than railways and road transport and is eco-friendly. He pointed out that to attract private investors in this sector, necessary infrastructure would have to be created and different schemes are being implemented in this regard.

Giving a detailed account of infrastructure development in the maritime sector in this part of the country, Sonowal said that for the first time, the construction of five lighthouses is planned along the river Brahmaputra. He said that the lighthouses would not only be helpful for the vessels but would also be turned into tourist spots.

The Minister revealed that a maritime skill development centre has already come up in Dibrugarh and that would be upgraded into a centre of excellence. He pointed out that there is a shortage of skilled manpower in the maritime sector in the entire country and the youth trained in the centre would be able to get jobs all over the country and may be even aboard.

Sonowal said that a number of jetties and terminals are also coming up all along the river Brahmaputra. These will be both passenger and cargo jetties.

The Government has identified jetties in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Biswanath Ghat, and Silghat for cruise jetties to attract tourists. In the first step, cruise terminals would come up in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, he added.

The first phase of the ship repair facility at Pandu is completed and work on the second phase is going on.

Earlier, private investors were not keen to operate on the Brahmaputra as there was no facility for ship repair and those had to be taken to Kolkata. But completion of the ship repair facility will change the entire scenario, he added.

Replying to a question about whether the reduction of the depth of the river Brahmaputra during the lean season would affect ship movement, Sonowal said that it should not be a problem as the Dredging Corporation of India has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining a cruise channel in the Brahmaputra.

- By R Dutta Choudhury