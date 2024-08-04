'Economy of Assam is worrisome,' Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, August 4: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that the prices of essential commodities are rising and yet, wherever he is, the media channels have to cover his programs live.

Borah made the statement after around 150 youths joined the Congress party during an event at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.



During the event, Borah said, "What the Assam government has done to save the economy is really worrying. The government took loans and is now in debt of crores of rupees. They have increased the price of medicines, increased electricity bills, and sold tea gardens. But wherever the Chief Minister is, it must be live on TV."



"A party is strong when young people join the party. Today, 100 young people have joined our party. Therefore, we must welcome new ones and give them love so that we can receive love," he added.



