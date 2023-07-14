ECI team to visit Assam on July 19 to discuss delimitation draft

Guwahati, Jul 14: As several parts of the state started protesting following the delimitation of the constituencies, a team of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials is set to visit Assam, for 3 days, from July 19 to July 21 to examine and hear concerns and suggestions regarding the draught plan on the delimitation of the constituencies.

The delegation will meet with leaders of political parties and civil society organisations in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

As per the schedule, the ECI team on July 19 will interact with the parties and organisations of Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

While on July 20 the team will interact with the stakeholders of South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Darrang, Nagaon and Sonitpur districts.

On July 21 the team will discuss with the parties and organisations of Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.