ECI plans statewide SIR, Assam’s exercise unlikely before 2026 polls

Guwahati, Aug 19: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has chalked out a plan to go for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls all over the country. However, it is still not decided whether special revision in Assam will be conducted before the State Assembly elections due in April next year.

ECI sources told The Assam Tribune that the date for rolling out the special revision has not yet been decided. But the states have been asked to make preparations for the exercise with some states already taking the initiative.

Sources said the possibility of voters listing themselves in multiple polling stations, presence of fake voters in the electoral rolls, etc., cannot be ruled out and in some places, names of dead persons are included in the electoral rolls. That is why the ECI has decided to go for a pan-India exercise to correct the electoral rolls in the country.

The ECI decided to start with Bihar because polls in that state is due soon. During the process of revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, ECI teams visited the state multiple times to oversee the exercise. The process of revision started in Bihar on June 24 and the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on September 30.

Asked whether it would be possible to go for intensive revision of electoral rolls in the country at one go, sources said it should not be difficult as all states have different chief electoral officers, while other officers are to be engaged. The ECI will only be giving the guidelines and monitor the process.

Bihar was a test case and now it is observed that the intensive revision of the electoral rolls can be completed within three months, sources said, adding that it is still possible to go for revision of the rolls before Assam elections.

Meanwhile, the ECI has accused leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of maintaining double standards. On one hand, he is claiming that the voter lists require correction and on the other hand, he is opposing SIR in Bihar, sources said. "If the Opposition leader wants correct voter lists, he should have supported SIR," sources added.