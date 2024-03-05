86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

ECI delegation embarks on two-day visit to Assam

By The Assam Tribune
ECI delegation embarks on two-day visit to Assam
X

PTI Image 

Guwahati, March 5: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Assam to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.

The team, which has embarked on a two-day visit, will be holding a review meeting on poll preparedness with officials, political parties, and organisations to gather insights for the upcoming elections. Security arrangements will also be a focal point in discussions with the state police.

Meanwhile, the state administration has appealed to the ECI to conduct the elections before the Bohag Bihu festival.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X