ECI delegation embarks on two-day visit to Assam

Guwahati, March 5: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Assam to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.

The team, which has embarked on a two-day visit, will be holding a review meeting on poll preparedness with officials, political parties, and organisations to gather insights for the upcoming elections. Security arrangements will also be a focal point in discussions with the state police.

Meanwhile, the state administration has appealed to the ECI to conduct the elections before the Bohag Bihu festival.