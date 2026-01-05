‘ECI alone prepares voter list, BJP has no role’: Assam CM amid Oppn charges

Guwahati, Jan 5: Amid allegations of large-scale irregularities in Assam’s electoral rolls by Opposition parties, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, asserted that the preparation of the voters’ list lies solely with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that “BJP has no role in the process”.

“The full responsibility of the voters’ list lies with the ECI. We (BJP) have no say in it. We will also file our objections, as there is time till January 22 to submit complaints,” Sarma said, during a press briefing in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister was responding to allegations by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, who alleged that the BJP is planning to add “5,000 to 10,000 names” at the last moment in each constituency to influence the upcoming Assembly elections.

“If the Congress thinks we will add or remove 10,000 votes, why don’t they file a complaint? Let them submit Form 6. There are three forms; Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8. Even if there is a mistake in a surname, Form 6 can be submitted for correction. If you do not submit the forms and only try to fight through news portals and TV, you will not win the battle,” Sarma said.

He added that the BJP, too, has noticed discrepancies in the draft electoral rolls.

“In many places, we have seen that a person has died or someone is working in Kerala, yet their names still appear on the voters’ list. Therefore, the BJP will also highlight such discrepancies and file complaints before January 22. It is normal for the draft list to have errors, and corrections are made through claims and objections using Forms 6, 7 and 8,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Saikia had alleged that a “secret directive” was issued by the Saffron party to include non-Assamese voters in the electoral rolls to help the ruling party retain power.

“A secret order has come from the BJP to add at least 5,000 to 10,000 names at the last moment through non-Assamese voters so that the BJP, which does not follow the Constitution, can rule for five more years,” Saikia had alleged, claiming that voter names were added without the knowledge of residents in certain areas.