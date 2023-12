Guwahati, Dec 27: A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Tezpur, Assam in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The temblor struck at a depth of 20 km, east of Tezpur, Assam. The earthquake occurred at 5.55 a.m.

According to NCS, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 km, Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam.”