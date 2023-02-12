84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Nagaon, Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Nagaon, Assam
X

Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Feb 12: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday, 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nagaon, Assam,” the NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in Nagaon.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Nagaon, Assam

Guwahati, Feb 12: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday, 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nagaon, Assam,” the NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in Nagaon.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X