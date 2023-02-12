Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Nagaon, Assam

Guwahati, Feb 12: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam on Sunday, 4:18 pm in the afternoon at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 km, Location: Nagaon, Assam,” the NCS tweeted informing about the earthquake in Nagaon.







