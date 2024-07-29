‘Each district has to function as a state’: Assam CM

Guwahati, July 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting with district commissioners (DCs) of the state at Janata Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday where he said that each district has to function as a state.

Sarma said, “From next time onwards, we have to submit the district GDP along with the state GDP. We are dreaming of building a new Assam in which the districts have to function as states. The works of the state government has to be seen at the district level.”

The chief minister directed DCs of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia to invest more time in OIL and tea gardens the state receives revenue from these sectors, while Karimganj and Hailakandi DCs have been asked to give more to border areas. On the other hand, Chirang, Baksa and Tamulpur DCs have been instructed to give time to Indo-Bhutan border areas as those are tourist’ spots.

The chief minister further informed that administrative arrangements for the sub-districts will start from October 2 this year, adding that, Kamrup (Metro) will have two sub-districts.

“New ACS officers will be recruited in sub-districts. After the sub-districts are formed, some of the panchayats will be reduced, however, Zilla Parishad will remain unchanged,” Sarma said.

“We do not want the panchayats to be reduced, so an amendment will be brought and efforts will be made to retain the panchayats. The bill will be brought in the Assembly. Infrastructural development can never be less in panchayats. The old panchayat offices will remain, while new ones will also be built,” he added.

The DCs have been directed to make all the arrangements to ensure the new panchayats can take over before December 31.

There can be no more than three blocks in the panchayat. Five constituencies can have five blocks, however, we will discuss regarding this matter with the public. The block head office needs to be in the middle, the chief minister asserted.

Meanwhile, the district commissioners have been instructed to actively look into government works. “During the elections, I saw some districts have done well while some have not fared well. DCs must eliminate district-based discrimination. If you are in the ruling party constituency, you will do well, but if you are in the opposition party constituency, you will not perform well. This is not done,” Sarma emphasised.

“The ADCs will be required to supervise the works for two days a week while DCs themselves will have to be in the field at least one day,” he added.

