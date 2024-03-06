E-rickshaw distributed to differently-abled persons in BTR

Kokrajhar, Mar 6: In a bid to extend support for better opportunities for their economic and social development, a ceremonial distribution of e-rickshaws to differently-abled persons of BTR under the scheme Manav Seva Mission was organised at Dimalgaon in Kokrajhar on Tuesday evening.

Organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, BTC, a total of 60 beneficiaries from Kokrajhar, Chirang and Tamulpur were ceremonially distributed the e-rickshaws.

BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro, BTR executive member Gautam Das, BTR executive member Reoreoa Narzihary attended the programme and handed over the keys to the beneficiaries.

BTR executive member incharge of the Social Welfare Department, Gautam Das said that through the scheme, the Council aims to extend support and lend a helping hand to the differently abled people by providing them with better opportunities for their economic and social development.

He said the scheme will not only help them become self-reliant but also aid in the reduction of poverty and unemployment in the region.