E-commerce platforms and ‘chanda parties’ killing local businesses in Bajali

Bajali, Oct 28: The local shopkeepers of Assam’s Bajali are facing a double whammy due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce sites and unregulated donation collectors locally known as ‘chanda parties’ demanding huge amounts in the name of functions, meetings and programmes.

While the businesses of the regular shopkeepers have taken a back seat due to the booming of online shopping platforms, the demands of local donation collectors have been increasing in the district, thereby making it difficult for the small business establishments to survive.

Expressing concern over the situation, locals said, “The price of essential commodities, including petrol and diesel, has been rising day by day and we already pay road tax, toll tax and property tax, it's difficult to donate money to the chanda parties."

A local shopkeeper in Pathsala said, "There are limited customers in our shop due to the e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and big shopping malls now it has become difficult for us to run our families."

The small business establishments sought the intervention of the Bajali Administration, Pathsala Bazar Committee and Pathsala Municipality Board into the matter. They further urged the administration to identify the groups or parties before they are permitted to collect donations in the name of functions and meetings.