E-auto by morning, college by noon: How this Biswanath girl is steering her family’s future

Biswanath, Aug 27: On the busy lanes of Missamari, on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, a young girl in her school uniform is a familiar sight behind the wheel of an e-auto.

For passengers, she is just another driver. But for her village, 19-year-old Rima Terongpi has become a symbol of grit, courage, and determination.

A second-year student of Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School, Rima comes from a modest family.

Her father, Lakhiram Terong, works as a carpenter, while her mother sells vegetables to keep the household afloat.

With limited means and rising expenses, it was Rima who decided to shoulder part of the family’s burden.

“I have started ferrying people to earn a livelihood. Since it becomes difficult to manage our daily expenses, I contribute with whatever little I earn. My mother sells vegetables, and I try to help her as much as I can,” Rima told The Assam Tribune, her voice firm with resolve.

Her routine is nothing short of extraordinary. Early in the morning, she drives her e-auto from 8 am, often ferrying schoolchildren before heading to her own college.

Once she parks the rickshaw on campus, she switches roles seamlessly—from driver to student. After classes, she resumes driving between 3 pm and 5 pm, earning a small but crucial income for her family.

To add to this, she also provides monthly transport services for local students. On her way back from town, she picks up fresh vegetables for her mother’s shop, turning her commute into another way to support the household.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. “She has incredible self-confidence at such a young age. Rima is juggling between work and studies with maturity and responsibility. She is a brave girl, good in academics as well,” said one of her teachers, clearly proud of her student’s resilience.

Balancing textbooks with passengers, and family duties with youthful dreams, Rima has grown remarkably mature for her age.

To her peers, she is a friend; to her parents, the backbone of the family; and to her community, an inspiration.











