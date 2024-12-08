DYFI criticises Assam Education Dept’s syllabus change for teacher recruitment exam

Guwahati, Dec 8: The Assam State Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has strongly condemned the State Education Department's sudden move to alter the syllabus for the upcoming "TET-cum-Recruitment Test" for high and higher secondary school teachers. DYFI called it an arbitrary and irresponsible act that plays with the lives of educated youth. According to DYFI, the new syllabus includes topics such as mathematics, general knowledge, and current affairs instead of focusing on subject-specific knowledge relevant to teaching work. The organisation criticised this shift, stating that it undermines the expertise and experience required for teaching specific subjects.

Adding to the controversy, the syllabus change came with less than a month left for the examination, leaving aspirants with little time to prepare for the newly introduced topics.

DYFI claimed that the move would cause unnecessary mental harassment for the candidates, many of whom had been preparing for months with the earlier syllabus in mind.

"This proves that the government and education department are more interested in serving vested interests than prioritising the recruitment of competent and knowledgeable teachers," alleged DYFI.

The organisation further alleged that such arbitrary decisions highlight a disregard for rules and procedures within the education department, casting doubt on the importance given to intellectual and subject-specific competence in the recruitment process. DYFI has demanded an immediate rollback of the new syllabus and urged the government to conduct the recruitment exams in a fair and stress-free manner, focusing on subject expertise.



By-

Staff Reporter