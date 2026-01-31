During Me-Dam-Me-Phi, Tai Ahom groups urge CM to conserve Ahom-era sites

Jorhat, Jan 31: Me-Dam-Me-Phi was observed on Saturday in Jorhat, the last capital of the Ahom dynasty, as the Tai Ahom community marked the festival across Assam in keeping with traditional practices.

In Jorhat, the observance was organised at Raja Maidam, the final resting site of Swargadeo Purandar Singha, the last ruler of the Ahom kingdom, under the initiative of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAYPA).

Tai priests performed ritual offerings and prayers to ten deities in accordance with the Ban-Phi tradition to remember ancestors and pray for world peace.

On the occasion, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad renewed its demand for the preservation of the heritage site, recalling earlier assurances given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding its conservation.

Speaking to the press, Dipankar Gogoi, general secretary of TAYPA, Jorhat district committee, said the festival was being observed every year with a focus on safeguarding Ahom heritage.

“The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Jorhat district committee has been celebrating Me-Dam-Me-Phi every year. However, the proposed project for preservation has not started till date despite assurances,” he said.

“We urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to protect the Raj Kareng and the maidam of the last Ahom king Purandar Singha through a proper project so that our identity in Ahom’s last capital is preserved,” Gogoi added.

Nitul Borah, secretary of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Central Committee, said the festival had begun with traditional Ban-Phi rituals.

“We have been celebrating Me-Dam-Me-Phi here since 2013 with the aim of preserving and beautifying the last capital of the Ahom dynasty and cherishing the memories associated with the Raj Kareng,” he said.

He also informed that prominent citizens of Jorhat participated in the observance and that the Ai Sing Lao prayer was performed by women’s associations as part of the rituals.

Me-Dam-Me-Phi, a key religious and social festival of the Tai Ahom community, literally means “Me” (prayer or worship), “Dam” (the deceased) and “Phi” (gods or deities).