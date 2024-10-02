Durga Puja bonus for tea workers: Andrew Yule & Co announces 11% incentive amidst protests

Dibrugarh, Oct 2: Financially struggling tea estates of Andrew Yule & Company Limited, the public sector undertaking of the Government of India in the state, has decided to pay 11% bonus-cum-ex-gratia to its workers before the Durga Puja and pay the remaining 9% before Holi, 2025. The central public sector undertaking, which has 10 tea estates in the state, has also announced to clear all the arrears of its workers by April 2025. The decision, which is seen as crucial, has come as a great relief to thousands of plantation workers, who were left distressed due to non-payment of wages of at least three fortnights and uncertainty over the disbursement of bonuses ahead of Durga Puja.

Following prolonged negotiations with the Labour Department of Assam Government and the workers represented by Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in Guwahati yesterday evening, the management of Andrew Yule & Company Limited agreed to disburse bonus cum ex gratia (8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex gratia) and also clear all arrears of the workers by April 2025. The bonus -cum-ex gratia will, however, be split at 11% before Durga Puja and 9% before Holi, 2025. The management also assured of regularising the wages of the workers. The meeting was presided over by Dr. B Kalyan Chakravarty, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare Department, Government of Assam, sources informed.

Rupesh Gowala, MLA and Secretary of ACMS, and Lakheswar Tanti, branch secretary of ACMS, Moran who attended the meeting, also demanded that Andrew Yule clear all other pending dues like PF, gratuity, wages, etc. as early as possible. As per the resolution of the meeting, the union representing the workers was also asked to ensure attendance, discipline, productivity, and quality.