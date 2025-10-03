Durga idol immersion unites India & Bangladesh across the border in Sribhumi

Sribhumi, Oct 3: Despite the barbed wire fencing that divides India and Bangladesh, the shared culture and traditions of their people continue to transcend borders. This was evident once again during the immersion of Durga idols in the Kushiyara River, which flows along the international boundary in Assam's Sribhumi district.

On Thursday afternoon, nearly 17 Durga idols from Zakiganj Upazila in Sylhet district of Bangladesh were immersed in the Kushiyara. Many of these idols arrived in boats decorated with the national flag of Bangladesh. Simultaneously, over 58 Durga idols from Sribhumi town in Assam were immersed at the Kalibari Ghat of the Kushiyara River.

The immersion drew thousands of people from both countries, with the chants of “Durga Mai Ki Joy” reverberating across the riverbanks. The celebrations reinforced the cultural and spiritual ties that unite communities on both sides of the border, even amid geographical divisions.

The processions and immersions were carried out under strict security arrangements. Personnel from Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) jointly monitored the proceedings, ensuring order and safety.

Reports from across the border at Zakiganj confirmed that local police also stepped up security during the immersion, and no untoward incidents were reported.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das noted that around 800 Durga Pujas were organised in the Sribhumi district this year.

“The immersion process is proceeding smoothly and is expected to be completed by Saturday,” Das added.



